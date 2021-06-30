-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.98. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.58. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.