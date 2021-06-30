-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.98. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $156,304. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.58. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

