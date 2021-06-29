ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $50,333.27 and $327.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.53 or 0.00672093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038874 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.