Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after acquiring an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.40. 15,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,198. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.06. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

