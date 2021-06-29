Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Up 89,500.0% in June

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 89,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Zelira Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04. Zelira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and licenses in Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

