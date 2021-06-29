Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Buy

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.75. 9,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,493. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 67,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

