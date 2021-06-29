Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocado Group (OCDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.