Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Hold

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. It remains focused on leveraging asset recovery & processing businesses to boost top line. The company continues to undertake cost-control efforts, which are likely to support its bottom-line growth. Moreover, introduction of new products and investments in technology platform bodes well for the company. Improving economic conditions and rising high school admissions might aid Navient. However, Navient continues struggling with litigation burden due to practices in handling a large number of student loans. These matters make us apprehensive about the company’s prospects to some extent. High debt burden is a matter of concern.”

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,387. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.83. Navient has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 189,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.