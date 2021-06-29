Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Hold

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.54. 415,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.65. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.43.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,647 shares of company stock worth $5,479,605. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 32.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.