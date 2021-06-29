Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to Hold

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

CCS traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.16. 9,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,282. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.96. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

