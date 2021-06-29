Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.35). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHEF. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

