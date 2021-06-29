Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. NovoCure also posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NovoCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.54. 11,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.45. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,037.37 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

