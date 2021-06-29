Zacks: Brokerages Expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will announce sales of $9.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.41 million. iCAD reported sales of $5.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $40.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.86 million, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $58.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. 2,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $438.65 million, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.17.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

