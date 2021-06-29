Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.22). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million.

GOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GOL stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

