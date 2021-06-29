Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Shares of TWO opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

