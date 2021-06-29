Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Guess’ posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GES opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Guess’ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 3.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

