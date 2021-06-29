Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.39). DraftKings posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DraftKings by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 338,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,946,303. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.93.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

