Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

