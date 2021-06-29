Zacks: Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Shares of SKT opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after buying an additional 36,727 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

