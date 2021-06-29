Zacks: Analysts Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.96. South State posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of South State by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of South State by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in South State during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in South State by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.04. 182,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.10. South State has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

