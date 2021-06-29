Zacks: Analysts Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. NICE posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.00. 426,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,144. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 52-week low of $184.28 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

