Zacks: Analysts Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,488. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -331.53. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.89.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

