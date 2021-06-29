Zacks: Analysts Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.