Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

CODI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:CODI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.66. 75,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,650. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.10 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

