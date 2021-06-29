Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

CIR traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. 2,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,396. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

