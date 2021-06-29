Zacks: Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report $5.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.60 billion and the highest is $6.08 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $22.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $23.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

NYSE KMX traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.65. 1,946,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.98. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

