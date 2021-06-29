Zacks: Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $286,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,795 shares of company stock worth $2,028,845 in the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

