Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $787.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report $787.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $781.60 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $740.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 357,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 95.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 5,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,799. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 438.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

