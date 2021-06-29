Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $100,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $520,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $3.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,242. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

