Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million.

CASA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 5,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,305. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $752.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,666,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,666 shares of company stock worth $1,491,360. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Casa Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Casa Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

