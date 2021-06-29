Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Avnet reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 435.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.16. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

