Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Down 5.1%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.15. 432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 294,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $516.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 67,113 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.