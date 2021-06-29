Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CLSA lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Yamaha Motor stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. 4,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

