Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $104.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $119.53. 12,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a 1 year low of $63.06 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

