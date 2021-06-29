XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 674 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $21.39 on Tuesday, reaching $2,515.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,555.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,409.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.