XTX Topco Ltd Takes $648,000 Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Coherent by 29.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

COHR traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.45.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

