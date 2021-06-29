XTX Topco Ltd Takes $600,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,926,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $968,793,000 after acquiring an additional 819,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,211,000 after acquiring an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,579,000 after acquiring an additional 621,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $60.72. The stock had a trading volume of 56,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,707. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

