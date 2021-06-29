XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Fair Isaac comprises about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $5.13 on Tuesday, hitting $511.50. 980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.