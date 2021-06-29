XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. AutoZone comprises about 0.4% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 38.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in AutoZone by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

NYSE AZO traded up $4.78 on Tuesday, hitting $1,500.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,860. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,447.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

