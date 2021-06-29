XTX Topco Ltd Invests $715,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,708 shares of company stock valued at $28,068,629. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.19.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.37. 16,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.46.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

