XTX Topco Ltd Invests $540,000 in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $8.65 on Tuesday, hitting $163.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.17. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.