XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Up 966.7% in June

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Get XPhyto Therapeutics alerts:

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharma, diagnostics, and cannabis science company in Canada and Germany. It is involved in the production, cultivation, extraction, isolation, formulation, delivery, and sale of medicinal cannabis. The company also provides contract development and consulting services.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.