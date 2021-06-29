Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of XBC stock traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 87,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,863. The firm has a market cap of C$625.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.46. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.41.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

