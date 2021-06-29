Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Tops $2.13 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and $475.02 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $307.75 or 0.00846715 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00157006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00166639 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,292.43 or 0.99850683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,917,025 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

