World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 78.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WWE opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

