World Token (WORLD) Price Hits $0.0354

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. World Token has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $49,032.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00045973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00134839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00165979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,071.45 or 0.99730512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002923 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,713,663 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

