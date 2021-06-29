Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 830 Average PT from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 830 ($10.84).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.95), for a total value of £42,075.98 ($54,972.54).

WKP opened at GBX 835 ($10.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 863.82. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.19%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

