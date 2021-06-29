Woodcoin (LOG) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $473,262.53 and approximately $75,602.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.86 or 0.06112971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.02 or 0.01463740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00406479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00155063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.00602336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00423268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00347194 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.