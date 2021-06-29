Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.11. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

