Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,691 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.42. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

