Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 390.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $93.70 and a one year high of $154.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

